New Virginia traffic laws take effect July 1; Crash survivor, grieving mother on why they matter

RICHMOND, Va. — Several new traffic safety laws go into effect across Virginia on July 1,targeting distracted driving, impaired driving, and pedestrian safety. For some advocates, the changes are deeply personal.

Brad Hughes knows firsthand how quickly a moment on the road can turn devastating.

"Three seconds can change your life, and in three seconds, you can take somebody else's life," Hughes said.

In 2014, Hughes was working a multi-vehicle crash when a distracted driver hit him on Midlothian Turnpike. The crash led to both of his legs being amputated. Now, more than a decade later, he travels across Virginia sharing his story and educating young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Watch: He lost his legs on a busy Virginia road. He hopes sharing his story saves lives.

He lost his legs on a busy road. He hopes sharing his story saves lives.

"Education is the key to success, and education is the key to saving lives," Hughes said.

Among the new laws taking effect July 1, first-time drivers between 18 and 21 will be required to complete a driver's education course and hold a learner's permit for at least 90 days before obtaining a license.

Senate Bill 84 allows local governments to use automated enforcement technology to detect drivers who run stop signs or fail to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, specifically in school zones.

"Highway safety is something that I'm glad the state of Virginia is starting to put forth and making it so it's paramount," Hughes said.

For Sharon Driver, the new laws carry a different meaning. June 23 marks one month since police say her 16-year-old son Joshua was killed by a drunk driver who did not stop on West Broad Street in Henrico.

Watch: Joined by advocates, Henrico mom retraces son's final steps before alleged DUI hit-and-run

Joined by advocates, Henrico mom retraces son's final steps before deadly DUI hit-and-run

"My son got killed because of it, and I just think that people need to think about it before they get behind the wheel," Driver said.

One of the new laws, HB561, will expand the use of Virginia's Alcohol Safety Action Program and expand the use of ignition interlock devices — breathalyzer systems that prevent a car from starting if a driver has been drinking. While Driver appreciates lawmakers taking action, she says she is not convinced the new law will stop every impaired driver.

"Me and my husband were kind of skeptical if that's going to work because that person might get taken use somebody else's vehicle, and their own, so we're kind of wondering if that's going to work," Driver added.

Driver says she would like to see tougher penalties for repeat offenders.

"My son's life, he can't come back. My son can never come back," Driver said.

AAA research shows over 75% of people continue to drive on suspended licenses, often while impaired. Mothers Against Drunk Driving aims to reduce driving crashes by 20% in the next 4 years.

Though Hughes and Driver have two different stories, both agree the new laws are about changing behavior before tragedy strikes.

"I'm going to fight," Driver said.

"We ask all drivers to stop the distractions, pay attention to your surroundings, and keep yourself focused when you're driving," Hughes said.

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