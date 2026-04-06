New Virginia economic laws: Gov. Spanberger signs legislation on development projects

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed another batch of legislation into Virginia law, the most recent bills focusing on economic development in the Commonwealth.

A news release from the governor's office says the bills passed with bipartisan support and will bring 3,250 jobs to Virginia.

“From my very first day in office, I have been working to create a stable business environment so companies can hire, expand, and continue to invest in our Commonwealth,” said Gov. Spanberger. “I am signing these bills into law so we can continue to grow Virginia’s economy and create opportunities for Virginians.”

The following bills focus on economic development:



HB1531 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB835 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Avio USA will invest more than $537 million and create more than 1,500 jobs in Pittsylvania, building solid rocket motors for the defense, tactile propulsion, missile systems, and commercial space sectors.

HB799 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB403 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Hitachi Energy will invest more than $457 million and create more than 825 jobs in Halifax to produce critical electrical grid infrastructure.

HB800 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB404 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Eli Lilly and Company will invest more than $2 billion and create more than 450 jobs in Goochland to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients for cancer, autoimmune, and other advanced therapies.

HB1076 (Delegate Amy Laufer), SB527 (Senator Creigh Deeds) — AstraZeneca will invest $4 billion and create 500 jobs in Albermarle to manufacture medication for chronic diseases and antibody-drug conjugates.

"Attracting new businesses and jobs to Virginia is a core focus of my administration," Spanberger said. "I’m proud of the hundreds of millions of dollars in investment we have already announced this year. I look forward to continuing to work with legislators, local communities, and business leaders as we make clear that Virginia is the top state in the nation to grow or start a business."

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