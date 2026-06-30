New Lancaster High School officially opens

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — Lancaster High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, marking the official opening of the newly built facility.

The community will get an early look inside the school during a preview open house on Saturday, July 25. The event allows county residents to see the school before final preparations are complete.

A final community open house is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, when the school is officially up and running for the 2026-27 school year.

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