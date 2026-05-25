Suspects fired shots at victims while trying to steal cars in New Kent, sheriff's office says

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple attempted vehicle thefts and items were stolen from vehicles overnight Monday.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office, the incidents happened in neighborhoods along the Tunstall Road corridor, primarily the Kentwood Farms, Greenwood Farms and Rochambeau subdivisions.



"During several of these incidents, victims confronted suspects while they were actively tampering with vehicles. In response, the suspects fired shots in the direction of the victims before fleeing the area. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during these encounters," the sheriff's office wrote.

One vehicle, a black 2010 Lincoln MKT SUV, was stolen from the 8000 block of Airport Road.

The sheriff's office is asking for help from neighbors who may have surveillance footage or doorbell camera video. Evidence can be submitted by clicking here or calling 804-966-9500.

The sheriff's office reminds residents to lock their vehicles, remove all keys and key fobs from inside, take valuables inside their homes and report suspicious activity.

"The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the community’s assistance and patience as we continue to investigate these incidents and work to identify those responsible."

Anyone with information on suspects can contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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