New data highlights gains, challenges across Richmond Public Schools

Richmond, Va. — New data from the Virginia Department of Education showed overall improvement in school performance across the Commonwealth, including some significant changes in Richmond Public Schools (RPS), according to the 2026 School Performance and Support Framework (SPSF).

"Our key highlights include that 99% of schools [statewide] are fully accredited. 38% of schools improved their overall performance category," said Alyssa Schwenk, assistant superintendent of strategic communications at the Virginia Department of Education.

SPSF, in its second year, measures schools based on mastery, growth, readiness, and graduation rates and assigns a performance level (distinguished, meets expectations, approaching expectations, and needs intensive support).

Schwenk pointed to improvements across the state.

"On the SPSF, we will see signs of promising improvement in growth all around Virginia at every grade level, every type of school band, every geographic region, urban, rural, suburban. We are seeing this strong growth," Schwenk said.

The state said three out of every four schools improved their chronic absenteeism rate.

"This has been a challenge since the pandemic, but we are continuing to see that line trend downward," Schwenk said.

In Richmond, six RPS schools were among 16 schools statewide that exited the state's Comprehensive Support and Improvement, or CSI, status, which is the highest number ever in Virginia.

Those schools are Armstrong High, Henry Marsh III Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Thomas C. Boushall Middle and Thomas H. Henderson Middle.

"So we are super proud of the students in the schools for their hard work in moving the bar there," Schwenk said.

Over the last several years, Richmond Public Schools has adopted the very best research-based curricula, invested heavily in teacher training, expanded the number of teachers who support multilingual learners and students with disabilities, deepened its commitment to students’ social and emotional health, and innovated with programs like RPS200, our extended year program, RPS said in an email to families.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our schools and a reflection of the life-changing work happening in classrooms every single day,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras. “It takes strong leadership, talented and dedicated educators, rigorous academics, and a relentless focus on what our students need to succeed. I’m incredibly proud of the students, teachers, school leaders, and families who have made this progress possible.”

RPS had nine schools in the state's highest Distinguished performance category.

Franklin Military Academy had the highest overall RPS score at 113.35, followed by Richmond Community High at 111.48.

Mary Munford Elementary, Open High, John Marshall High, Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary, Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts, Linwood Holton Elementary and William Fox Elementary also received the Distinguished designation.

VDOE said the highest performing schools often have the lowest chronic absenteeism rates.

The data showed continued challenges for some Richmond schools.

River City Middle, George W. Carver Elementary and Southampton Elementary had some of the lowest overall scores in the division and remained under CSI identification.

Chronic absenteeism also varied significantly. For example, Mary Munford's rate was just over three percent, while Carver's was more than 40 percent.

Statewide, however, VDOE said the trend is moving in the right direction, with improvement in student growth and chronic absenteeism across Virginia.

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