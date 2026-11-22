RICHMOND, Va. — As families face higher food costs this Thanksgiving, businesses, churches and community leaders across Richmond are stepping up to put holiday meals on thousands of tables.

Several giveaways across the city and surrounding area distributed thousands of turkeys and bags of Thanksgiving staples over the weekend. Organizers said the growing turnout shows how difficult it has become for some families to afford a holiday centered around food.

"We know that people are hurting for so many different reasons, so that's our goal today, to ease that burden for the holiday season," Del. Mike Jones said. "We have a holiday season that's based on one thing, a lot of food. And that's the one thing people don't have a lot of resources for right now, so that's why we're here."

Jones held his eighth annual turkey giveaway Saturday at River City Middle School, where organizers planned to distribute 2,000 turkeys. Jones said close to 3,000 people turned out for the event, which was held with support from Dominion Energy and Amazon.

"We've given out more food than we ever have in years past," Jones said.

The weekend of giving stretched across Richmond.

Andre Watkins, CEO of local shipping company Watkins Courier, held his company's first turkey giveaway, distributing 1,500 turkeys across Richmond's Northside and Southside.

"We didn't expect the turnout that we got, but we thank you, Richmond, for coming out in the cold," Watkins said. "Southside was tremendous. They came out and showed love."

Watkins said Food Lion, Kroger and other businesses helped provide the turkeys.

At Trinity Baptist Church, volunteers took a different approach. The church prepared 203 bags filled with Thanksgiving sides.

"You have string beans, corn. You're going to have your stuffing, your dressing, gravy and cranberry sauce," church deacon Diane Thorp said.

Instead of giving families a turkey, Thorp said the church included $20 gift cards so people could choose the meat they preferred for their holiday meal.

For Thorp, however, feeding the community cannot stop after Thanksgiving.

"At this time, everybody is giving somebody food, but what happens the week after next?" Thorp said. "You can call Trinity Baptist Church, and if you have a need for food, we will help you. It's not just one and done for us."

Thorp said that spirit of service should continue throughout the year.

"We need to show love any way that you can, whether it's through a smile, giving food or just having an ear to listen to someone, because we're in it together," Thorp said.

Or, as she put it more simply:

"We do not talk about it. We be about it!"