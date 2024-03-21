Parents demand answers after Petersburg Schools superintendent resigns: 'It's very important to us'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg residents say they still have questions surrounding Wednesday's announcement that the superintendent for the Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) would be leaving the position next month.

The Petersburg School Board announced at its board meeting Wednesdaythat Dr. Tamara Sterling had tendered her resignation, but would stay on until April 30, 2024.

"What very is upsetting to me is that the superintendent has been with the Petersburg Public Schools for two years and now all of a sudden, she's just resigned," said Wanda Parham, who said is a PCPS graduate and used to work in their special education department. "I mean, what about the kids? What about the children? What's going to happen to them?"

"I think the school system can do better than what they're doing," added Patricia Neal, who said she has grandchildren currently enrolled in PCPS and retired from there as a paraprofessional in 2023. "And I think they do need to do a change with leadership. Because, there is no way every year or every year after we get a new superintendent."

In a written statement that was read by PCPS Board Chair Kenneth Pritchett, Sterling said the decision was made after reflection and conversation with her family.

"As I announce my resignation, I am filled with gratitude for the time I have been able to serve in Petersburg. I will cherish every encounter with our students, staff members, community members, and the Petersburg School Board, as they have been the driving force behind the division’s many successes. I am confident that the dedication and hard work of the staff, faculty, and administration, with governance from the School Board, will continue to propel the district toward even greater heights in the future," Sterling's statement concluded.

The announcement comes after CBS 6 began asking questions about Sterling's job status last month, amid rumors she had left PCPS -- but did not get any answers for a week.

On March 1, PCPS said that Sterling was on a leave of absence.

However, Sterling's own LinkedIn page indicated she was no longer with PCPS and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), which has a memorandum of understanding with PCPS, said they were assisting the school system with a transition.

No reason for the leave of absence or resignation has been given.

"It's very important to us and the citizens here the reason why she left. It's a reason why she left. She didn't just resign just to resign. She stayed here for two years. So, it's a reason," said Parham.

Sterling was hired in late 2022 and was PCPS' fifth superintendent since 2010. None lasted more than three years on the job.

"If we have to constantly keep getting people to be a superintendent it is telling me that Petersburg needs more help," said Neal. "They need to do something better than what they're doing so that our kids can get the education that they need. Because keep on having different superintendents -- that's not good."

Lamonta Watts said he has pulled his now six-year-old daughter out of PCPS after their experiences and is looking to move as his son approaches school age.

"These kids are the future and their education is everything. And we can't risk putting our education in the hands of people who just really don't care about it," said Watts. "I wouldn't put him through any schooling in Petersburg."

Adding their voice to those concerns is Virginia State Senator Lachrese Aird, who represents Petersburg.

"Senator Aird remains concerned about the resignation of the Superintendent for Petersburg City Schools. She intends to engage immediately with the Department of Education to determine the options and actions available for the State to assist the District and looks forward to engaging with the press regarding those plans as they move forward," Aird's Chief of Staff, James Babb, said in a statement.

Whatever those plans are Neal and Parham said they want anwers.

"What do the kids have forward to look for? Nothing but trouble when people who are in leadership should do something to help our kids," said Neal.

"I want them to excel. But, it just seems like it's just continuing to go down hill," added Parham.

A spokesperson for the VDOE said Thursday it continues to assist PCPS and the board through the transition.

"Consistent with requirements in the division's Memorandum of Understanding, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Board President will serve as advisers and resources during the selection of Interim Superintendent and the recruitment, screening, and selection of the new Superintendent. Additionally, the School Board is required to provide the Superintendent and Board President with the names and credentials of its top finalists to fill the vacancy of Division Superintendent or Interim Superintendent at least 5 business days prior to making any offer to the candidate," VDOE Assistant Superintendent of Strategic Communications Todd Reid added in a statement.

PCPS Chief of Staff Dr. John Farrelly will be overseeing the day-to-day operations of the system.

PCPS said details about hiring a new superintendent will be forthcoming.

PCPS said details about hiring a new superintendent will be forthcoming.