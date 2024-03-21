Councilman wants to know why Petersburg Superintendent resigned: 'What’s going on?'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg City Councilman Marlow Jones (Ward 1) told CBS 6 he believed there should be more transparency surrounding Dr. Tamara Sterling’s resignation as Superintendent of Petersburg City Schools. Jones has a daughter who is a senior in the school system.

“As a parent, we have to be more transparent with things because these things affect the whole city, our visitors people who want to move here, when we appear that we’re hiding things,” Jones said.

Petersburg Schools has not offered any information about why Sterling resigned before the end of the school year. She had been considered on leave since the end of February.

She was named Superintendent less than two years ago.

In a statement released Wednesday, Petersburg Schools announced Sterling would resign effective April 30. The statement did not explain why.

Jones said Sterling’s departure has negatively impacted students and school staff. He said they deserved stability.

“Look at the effect it’s having on the principal [at my daughter’s school]. She’s got to change bosses. This new boss may not like what she’s doing, and may come in and disrupt her. When you disrupt her you’re disrupting that whole level of education and students,” Jones said.

Jones also expressed concern about a pattern of turnover in the Petersburg Superintendent’s office for years.

Since June 2010, seven permanent or acting superintendents have led Petersburg schools.

“My issue is, like Marvin Gay said, ‘What’s going on?’ What kind of environment is being created for all these superintendents to leave like this, whether it’s by their own will, or by the school board’s direction. Something is wrong,” Jones said.

CBS 6 is working to learn more about why Dr. Sterling resigned. We have submitted a number of public records requests for information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

