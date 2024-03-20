Petersburg Schools superintendent announces resignation

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg School Board announced Wednesday that the city's schools superintendent, Dr. Tamara Sterling, will resign effective April 30, 2024.

The Petersburg Schools Chief of Staff, Dr. John Farrelly will take Sterling's place in the meantime. The board says plans to hire a permanent superintendent are forthcoming.

Sterling's resignation comes after questions were raised regarding her status as superintendent. When CBS 6 questioned her absence, the school board reported that she was on leave, and later deniedany comment on her status.

Sterling submitted the following letter to the school board, announcing her resignation:

“As I announce my resignation, I am filled with gratitude for the time I have been able to serve in Petersburg. I will cherish every encounter with our students, staff members, community members, and the Petersburg School Board, as they have been the driving force behind the division’s many successes. I am confident that the dedication and hard work of the staff, faculty, and administration, with governance from the School Board, will continue to propel the district toward even greater heights in the future.



