Petersburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling is on leave, school board chair says

PETERSBURG, Va. -- For the past week, CBS 6 has been contacted about the employment status of the superintendent for Petersburg City Public Schools. Our attempts to get answers were unsuccessful until late Friday afternoon.

Dr. Tamara Sterling has been the superintendent of Petersburg Schools since she was selected by the school board in September 2022 and officially started in December of that year.

Her biography is still listed on the school website, but a LinkedIn profile with the same name and information states that her work with Petersburg ended in February 2024 and that she is now an "independent education official."

WTVR CBS 6 has tried for several days to contact the superintendent, members of the school board and the school spokesperson for clarification, but never received a response.

Reporters even went to school offices on Thursday and Friday, but were told the spokesperson and superintendent were not available.

Then on Friday afternoon the school system released the following statement from the school board chair:

"While it is not our practice to comment on matters regarding specific personnel, we feel it is necessary to respond to misinformation circulating in our community. Dr. Tamara sterling has neither submitted a formal resignation nor been terminated by the PCPS board. She is on leave at this time. We will provide an update as soon as one is available and appropriate to do so."

Then around 5:30 p.m., the Virginia Department of Education released this statement about Sterling's status with the school system:

“Petersburg Public Schools and School Board have contacted the VDOE regarding guidance as they move through this transition. The Department has responded to help the School Board support school division operations. In addition, Petersburg City Schools is an MOU school division, and VDOE is working closely with school board leadership as this transition occurs. Dr. Quentin Ballard, the Director of the Office of School Quality, is working directly with the school board to provide shoulder-to-shoulder assistance to ensure that VDOE is able to support the division fully.”

WTVR CBS 6 has asked Petersburg Schools follow-up questions, including when the leave started, how long it is supposed to last and who is the acting superintendent while Sterling is out. As of 6 p.m. on Friday, we had not heard back. We will update this story when we do.

