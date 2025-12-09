Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
$35M road project promises to ease Chesterfield traffic

Nash Road extension.jpg
Chesterfield County
Members of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors at the ceremony to mark the opening of the Nash Road extension in early December.
Nash Road extension.jpg
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield’s $35 million Nash Road extension project recently crossed the finish line ahead of schedule. Now open to traffic is a new, roughly mile-long segment of Nash Road (Route 636) from its intersection with Beach Road to a new signalized intersection with Iron Bridge Road (Route 10) near the Chesterfield government complex.

The new two-lane road stretch opened last week, about six months before the project’s deadline, according to Chesterfield Senior Engineer Bill Arel. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

