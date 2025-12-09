$35M road project promises to ease Chesterfield traffic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield’s $35 million Nash Road extension project recently crossed the finish line ahead of schedule. Now open to traffic is a new, roughly mile-long segment of Nash Road (Route 636) from its intersection with Beach Road to a new signalized intersection with Iron Bridge Road (Route 10) near the Chesterfield government complex.

The new two-lane road stretch opened last week, about six months before the project’s deadline, according to Chesterfield Senior Engineer Bill Arel. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.