Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

A mysterious package arrived at a Virginia store. There was $1 million worth of marijuana inside.

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 14:43:10-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Two men remain jailed after Norfolk Police seized more than 220 pounds of marijuana from a package delivered to the Berkley Supermarket on June 1, 2022.

Mike Palmer owns Berkley Supermarket and said he had no idea why the package arrived at his nine-month-old business.

The court documents obtained by WTKR revealed two men, 32-year-old Lichuang Dai and 32-year-old Jianfeng Ma, both of New York, came to the store to ask about the package minutes after the UHaul-sized box was delivered.

"When the initial package came I was there, then I had to go," Palmer told WTKR. "When the cops came I wasn't there, but my staff called me over and told me what happened. By the time I got there the cops were already gone."

Palmer said the situation has led to changes in his business.

"We're now tracking all of our deliveries in terms of what is expected," Palmer said. "If a package comes in that wasn't scheduled, that package will now be open before the delivery driver leaves."

Norfolk Police said the men arrested in this case were not affiliated with Berkley Supermarket nor any of its employees.

Dai and Ma were charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana and transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone