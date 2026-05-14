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Motorcyclist killed in Prince George County crash, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 14, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 14, 2026
Prince George Police Lights Generic Day Crime Crash
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PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in Prince George County, according to police.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson Park and Owens Way at 11 p.m.

Initial investigation shows a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a 2017 Genesis at the intersection. The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old Hopewell resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Genesis suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

"The Prince George County Police Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the scene to assess all contributing factors," police said.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 804-722-2773 or submit anonymous tips through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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