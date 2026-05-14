VCU police asking for public's help identifying man after woman assaulted on campus

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man in connection with an assault earlier in the week.

Police said just after midnight on Monday, May 11, a woman was walking home from a business in the 800 block of West Cary Street when she noticed a man following her.

The man appeared to be intoxicated and tried to hide from the victim as he followed her for several blocks, police said.

A few minutes later, police say the man charged the victim, knocking her to the ground in the 00 block of South Harrison Street.

He allegedly tried to restrain the victim, but she was able to get free and flee to safety.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the assault, police said.

Still images from security cameras in the area show the person of interest just after he ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Pulliam by calling 804-963-1105 or emailing pulliamdd@vcu.edu. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the VCU LiveSafe app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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