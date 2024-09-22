Watch Now
Motorcycle driver killed in crash at Brook Road intersection, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a wreck along Brook Road in Henrico County early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Brook Road and Wilmer Avenue for the report of a motorcycle crash just after 4 a.m., according to Lt. Joseph Morgello.

"When Henrico County First Responders arrived on scene the adult male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene," Morgello wrote.

Morgello wrote that northbound Brook Road at Wilmer Avenue would be closed "until the investigation is complete."

No additional details were available at last check.

The driver's name has not yet been released and Morgello said Henrico Police's Crash Team is working the investigation.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. Submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

