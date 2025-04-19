Mother 'having nightmares all the time' pleads for answers 4 years after son's murder in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The mother of a man killed at a Henrico apartment complex four years ago is pleading for the public's help to find her son's killer.

Caron Wilkins, 38, was shot and killed on April 20, 2021, during an altercation at an apartment complex in Henrico. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Knightsmanor Court.

Police joined Wilkins' family on Friday to request information about the unsolved homicide.

"Sleepless nights. I'm having nightmares all the time," Carmen Wilkins said. "It's just hard to lose your child."

Investigators believe several people were in the parking lot area when the shooting occurred.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.

