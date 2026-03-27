Moseley residents fear for safety after neighborhood shootout: 'It's terrifying'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An early Tuesday morning shootout in a Moseley neighborhood left homes damaged by gunfire and residents fearful after a 20-year-old suspect was quickly released on bail.

Residents of Palisades Cove say they moved to the community for the promise of quiet streets, good schools, and safety, but that promise is starting to break.

The gunfight broke out between at least two people in the 18400 block of Palisades Court in the Magnolia Green townhome community. Errant bullets broke windows and water pipes in the neighborhood, which residents say is filled with toddlers and teens.

Local News Police investigate gunfire that struck a house and car in Moseley WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Police arrested 20-year-old Darrick McCoy, a renter at a townhome where the backdoor was blown out by gunfire. McCoy is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances. Police said McCoy is part of their investigation into the gunfight.

Residents said they were at a loss for words seeing McCoy bailed out quickly. Less than 24 hours after the incident, neighbors said they saw the suspect back at the property.

"We came home yesterday afternoon and the guy, and another guy we've called the cops on before, were standing in the driveway," a resident said.

Provided to WTVR

The quick release reminded some neighbors of Virginia's bail reform, enacted in 2021 under former Gov. Ralph Northam. The reform shifted the system toward a presumption of release on bail, reduced the reliance on secured money bonds, and removed mandatory detention for certain offenses.

Three residents, who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation against their families, shared their concerns about the violence.

"Having someone like that close down the street is not just eerie, it's frustrating, it's terrifying," one resident said.

"It does bring a level of discomfort and concern to know that there are people living in our neighborhood that have committed these types of crimes," another resident said.

"The gang activity that it seems like it's associated with, it was very targeted, and lots of things have happened," a resident said.

"We pay way too much money to live there for this kind of stuff to wake me up at 2 o'clock in the morning," a resident said.

"We are already looking at other options to move out of the neighborhood, which unfortunately the state that things are today, is not that easy," a resident said.

Kevin Carroll, vice chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors and Matoaca District representative, addressed the community's anxiety.

"It really depends on who's moved in, and what they may or may not be doing," Carroll said. "I get a quarterly briefing from the chief of police on the crime statistics throughout the whole county. The Matoaca District ... statistically speaking, is the safest district in Chesterfield County."

WTVR Kevin Carroll

Carroll, a former police officer, noted that these types of incidents are rarely random.

"In my experience and I have a lot of it, that something like this happens because usually there's something that's targeted, targeted for a reason," Carroll said. "Our police department is spectacular. They will do an excellent job in the criminal investigation. I have all the confidence in the world that whoever was involved in this will get caught."

Aaron Goodman, owner of Goodman Management Group and hired by the community's HOA, declined to comment about the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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