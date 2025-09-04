Chesterfield County police searching for missing man

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a missing man.

Jeffrey W. Williams, 29, was last in contact with family members on Friday, Aug. 29, when he left a hotel in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road.

His last known address is in the 3700 block of Gill Street in Chesterfield, according to police.

Williams is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a tan T-shirt.

Police say Williams is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

