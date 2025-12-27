Watch high school musicians shine at Central Virginia Wind Symphony's Holiday Spectacular

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Don't miss the Central Virginia Wind Symphony's Holiday Spectacular airing Saturday at 8 p.m. on CBS 6.

The annual performance, which brings together talented high school musicians from across Central Virginia, was recorded earlier this month at Cosby High School in Chesterfield.

For 20 years, the organization has invited the most talented high school musicians across Central Virginia to perform in the festive evening. This year, 95 students from 21 different schools were selected to participate in the prestigious event.

The concert holds special significance for CBS 6 meteorologist Mike Goldberg, who helped found the organization and conducts the ensemble every year. Bill Fitzgerald served as this evening's emcee for the holiday performance.

The evening provided proud parents across Central Virginia the opportunity to watch their young musicians shine on stage during the celebratory concert.

CBS 6 Gives Mike Goldberg surprises high school band director: 'You make a big difference' Mike Goldberg

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.