Person stabbed in Chesterfield reported incident hours later, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police say a person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the victim was stabbed along Turner Road and reported the incident to officers later that evening.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the incident occurred on Turner Road between Belmont Road and West Road. There is currently no suspect information."

Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.