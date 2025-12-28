Police: Man who stole from Midlothian Turnpike smoke shop got in through broken window

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man they said stole from a smoke shop in Chesterfield early Sunday morning.

Chesterfield Police responded to an alarm call at the Carytown Tobacco at 10459 Midlothian Turnpike and discovered a broken window.

Officers said surveillance video showed a man enter the shop through the broken window and take several items before running away.

Chesterfield Police Carytown Tobacco Break-In Suspect

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned Black man. He was wearing a black face covering, two dark blue heavy hooded jackets, ripped acid-washed jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

