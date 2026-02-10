Judge orders competency, sanity evaluations for Chesterfield mother charged with abuse, neglect of son

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield mother charged with the abuse and neglect of her adult son leading to his 2025 death appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield JDR Judge Scott Landry ordered Manisha Nath to undergo competency to stand trial and sanity evaluations.

He also denied Nath’s request for a change in council.

What was originally scheduled as a preliminary hearing, Nath expressed frustration with her attorneys and the scheduling of her court hearings.

"Nobody asked me how I’m doing at Riverside Jail," Nath told the court. "I should be able to go home."

"I want you to give [your attorneys] another try," Judge Landry told Nath.

Nath also said she was innocent.

The results of the evaluations are expected to be read during Nath’s next court date on March 10.

Nath was arrested the day after her son, Somak Nath, died on Oct. 22.

A criminal complaint said the 28-year-old victim was nonverbal autistic and could not care for himself.

The detective wrote that Somak was found in the driveway following a 911 call.

"Somak was reported to be only 65 lbs indicating possible [mal]nourishment, missing most of his top teeth, and his bottom teeth were rotted," the detective wrote. "Somak also had grime over most of his body indicating he had not bathed in some time and sores on his back."

The autopsy found "his organs were already starting to decompose," according to the search warrant.

A search warrant of their Woods Walk Lane home found "little to no food in the kitchen, and an excessive amount of black mold in the residence."

There was also a lack of running water and Manisha told police she would just give Somak a "bucket of water and mug to bathe himself."

There were no working toilets either, the complaint said.

