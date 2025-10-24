28-year-old Chesterfield man weighed 65 pounds when he died, police say; mother charged with abuse, neglect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A criminal complaint obtained by CBS 6 revealed new details about the case against 60-year-old Manisha Nath, a Chesterfield mother charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in a death.

Detectives in protective gear were seen gathering evidence from a home in the 14400 block of Woods Lake Lane in the Woodlake neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

About 24 hours earlier, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a 911 call of a cardiac arrest at the home Wednesday, October 22. Manisha’s son, Somak Nath, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chesterfield mother charged with abuse and neglect after adult son's death

Police said it was the Medical Examiner who alerted officers that they believed the death was criminal.

The complaint said the 28-year-old victim was nonverbal autistic and could not care for himself. The detective wrote that Somak was found in the driveway following the 911 call.

“Somak was reported to be only 65 lbs indicating possible [mal]nourishment, missing most of his top teeth, and his bottom teeth were rotted,” the detective wrote. “Somak also had grime over most of his body indicating he had not bathed in some time and sores on his back.”

A search warrant of the home found “little to no food in the kitchen, and an excessive amount of black mold in the residence. There was also a lack of running water and Manisha told police she would just give Somak a bucket of water and mug to bathe himself.”

There were no working toilets either, the complaint said.

The detective wrote they talked to family members who said Manisha was Somak’s caregiver and neighbors reported only seeing the victim twice over the last year.

“Mom was asked by police if Somak could live on his own in an apartment or house and she said no,” according to the document.

Nath was arrested Thursday and was being held in jail without bond.

The mother appeared for a first appearance hearing at Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Friday morning. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Court documents showed Nath has spent 17 years in the community, was looking for work, and had earned her PhD in biochemistry.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

