Chesterfield mother charged with abuse and neglect after adult son's death

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield woman has been charged with abuse and neglect after the death of her 28-year-old son who had autism and could not care for himself.

Chesterfield Police received a call of a cardiac arrest in the 14400 block of Woods Walk Lane on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Somak Nath was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nath was then taken to the Medical Examiner's Office. Crime Insider sources said the Medical Examiner's Office called Chesterfield Police with concerns about Somak Nath's physical condition, which prompted officials to secure a search warrant.

Sources said the home had severe mold and other problems, calling it a "disturbing" case of felony abuse and neglect.

Chesterfield Police arrested his mother, Manisha Nath, on Thursday for abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. She is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail, and officials say additional charges may be obtained later.

A suspicious death investigation is underway. If you have information about this incident, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

