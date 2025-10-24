Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

4-vehicle crash closes Interstate 95 south near Route 288 in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 24, 2025
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed after a four-vehicle crash near Route 288 in Chesterfield County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at mile marker 63.2, according to Virginia State Police.

All southbound lanes closed after crash on Interstate 95 near Route 288 in Chesterfield

Traffic cameras showed multiple first responders at the scene.

Troopers said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Traffic was backed up roughly 5 miles as of about 4:20 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT warned.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone