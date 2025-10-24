4-vehicle crash closes Interstate 95 south near Route 288 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed after a four-vehicle crash near Route 288 in Chesterfield County on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at mile marker 63.2, according to Virginia State Police.
Traffic cameras showed multiple first responders at the scene.
Troopers said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.
Traffic was backed up roughly 5 miles as of about 4:20 p.m.
"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT warned.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
