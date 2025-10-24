4-vehicle crash closes Interstate 95 south near Route 288 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed after a four-vehicle crash near Route 288 in Chesterfield County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at mile marker 63.2, according to Virginia State Police.

Traffic cameras showed multiple first responders at the scene.

Troopers said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Traffic was backed up roughly 5 miles as of about 4:20 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT warned.

