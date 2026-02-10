24-year-old man dies after being hit by driver in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 24-year-old man hit by a driver over the weekend has died, according to Chesterfield Police.

The crash happened in the 15000 block of Woods Edge Road around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8. The driver of an SUV hit Shawn M. Humphrey, who lived on nearby Southcreek Drive.

Humphrey was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries Tuesday.



The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with police, CPD said.

Police continue to investigate this crash. Anyone with information should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

