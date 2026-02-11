Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Chesterfield County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 11, 2026
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees this week in honor of Valentine's Day.

"The Chesterfield County Animal Shelter is full of sweet pets ready to give you all the love you could ever need," a Facebook post from county leaders says.

Those looking for love can visit the shelter through Saturday by appointment only.

Click here to view adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment by calling 804-748-1683, option No. 2.

