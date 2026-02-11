Chesterfield girl sells handmade bracelets to support cancer patients after father's lymphoma battle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — At just 12 years old, Abby Croft's hands work with the precision and purpose of someone far beyond her years.

Each weave and loop she creates isn't just about making the perfect bracelet — it's about raising awareness for individuals with cancer and helping their families through some of their darkest moments.

Our Kelsey Jones met Abby on Feb. 1 as the monks walked for peace through Chesterfield. She stood there with a box of handmade bracelets, ready to give them to the passing monks. But once she told me the deeper purpose behind these colorful creations, I knew I had to learn more about this remarkable young girl.

Local News Thousands brave cold for monks' peace walk through Chesterfield Kelsey Jones

Her passion stems from a personal place. At 31 years old, her father Brandon was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma — a cancer that impacts the lymphatic system. Though he beat cancer and finished his treatments 15 years ago, the experience left an indelible mark on his daughter.

"Proud papa moment. I have never realized that would have sparked her interest or put her on the path to do these things. She took it upon herself to do this," Brandon Croft said.

WTVR

Brandon says ringing the bell with his daughter in his arms was his victory moment, and now watching Abby find her purpose so young feels like another blessing.

"It's truly a blessing every day," Croft said.

In her Chesterfield home, Abby carefully selects the perfect color palette for each bracelet. The teal ones catch her eye as particularly pretty. She creates everything from chokers to pipe cleaner crafts.

WTVR

But the real magic happens when Abby takes her handmade treasures and sells them throughout her neighborhood. Every dollar she earns goes directly to foundations close to her heart, including the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation and Sanctuary Rescue, an animal rescue nonprofit.

"The most I think I've given away, plus everything I still have right now, is $500," Abby said.

What might seem like small donations from neighborhood shoppers creates a lifetime impact that reaches far beyond what many realize.

"The people that stop by, I know they know that they're donating money, but I don't think they know how much it means to me," Croft said.

Abby has no intention of stopping her mission. She tells me her next goal is to find a cancer foundation that solely focuses on Hodgkin lymphoma research — continuing to honor her father's journey while helping others facing similar battles.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.