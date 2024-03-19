Chesterfield police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen near her home on the 11400 block of Rockmount Court.

Isabelle Pittera was last seen on foot at 5:30 p.m. Monday near her home. Isabelle is a white female, 4-foot-8-inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and curly blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and a plaid skirt. Isabelle has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

If you have any information about Isabelle's whereabouts, police ask you to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!