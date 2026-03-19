Family identifies 29-year-old man killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A family member identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a Petersburg apartment complex early Wednesday morning as 29-year-old Davon Goslin.

The fatal shooting led to a police search and an exchange of gunfire that left a suspect injured by police.

Crime Insider sources said Goslin and his suspected killers knew each other.

A family member said Goslin had not lived at the complex very long. They described him as sweet and the kind of guy who would do anything for his family. The family member said Goslin had serious health issues, but would not let that affect his attitude or strive for success.

Petersburg Police said the incident began shortly before 4:45 a.m. at the Summit Pointe Apartments off Fort Lee Road.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 5 a.m. and found Goslin's body inside an apartment on Oak Lane.

Police brought in K-9 Elvis, a tracking dog, who followed a scent from the fatal shooting scene along Hickory Court and Linda Lane. The track led officers to two suspects within the same apartment complex.

Police said one of the suspects opened fire on officers. Police shot the suspect multiple times in the legs, and they were taken to a hospital.

"We don't know who potentially shot first at this time," Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss said.

The second suspect was taken into custody and is being interviewed by investigators.

"No injuries to any law enforcement officers," Chambliss said.

The shooting happened as many children in the complex were getting ready for school. One neighbor, who asked not to be identified out of concern for his safety, said he watched young children scatter when the shooting began.

"Most of the kids ran all the way down to the end of the corner and sat there, cause they still had to go to school," the man said.

The father of four said he has concerns about safety at the complex.

"A murder just happened and then it all be over little stuff — not nothing you should want to ruin the rest of your life for," the man said.

Pastor Belinda Baugh of New Devine Worship Center arrived at the scene to provide comfort to concerned residents.

"She stated that she was getting her children up and prepared for school when she heard a lot of gunshots," Baugh said.

Baugh said she is concerned about a growing number of violent crimes in the city.

"Everybody says it's the guns. Guns don't kill, people do," Baugh said.

"We have to come up with a plan," Baugh said. "More neighborhood watchmen in your community. If we always say, if you see something, say something, we can actually be involved ahead of time."

The fatal shooting is the latest act of violence in a city hit hard recently with shootings and aggravated assaults.

Virginia State Police are conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation for transparency. Petersburg Police remain in charge of the death investigation on Oak Lane.

Police advise avoiding the area due to road closures and heavy law enforcement presence. They remind residents that if gunfire erupts nearby while indoors, the safest action is to get on the floor and remain still until the danger passes.

Petersburg Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or submit a tip through the P3 tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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