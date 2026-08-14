Search underway at Lake Anna after man reportedly fell from boat into water

MINERAL, Va. — Authorities are searching for a 24-year-old man who witnesses say fell into Lake Anna from a boat Thursday evening.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning at Lake Anna near Old Mill Road around 7:30 p.m.

"Witnesses reported that a 24-year-old man was on a boat with several other individuals when he entered the water. Witnesses stated that the man went underwater and did not resurface. Those on scene attempted to locate him after losing sight of him," the sheriff's office said.

Louisa County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with fire and EMS personnel, responded to the area and began search efforts. The Spotsylvania County Dive Team was also requested and responded to assist.

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