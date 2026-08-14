2027 race at Richmond Raceway will be first in NASCAR's playoffs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Richmond Raceway is set to reclaim a prominent spot on NASCAR's schedule, with the track announcing it will host the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs — known as the Chase — next year on a Saturday night in September.

Track President Lori Waran made the announcement alongside Henrico County Administrator John Vithoulkas and officials from Richmond and Virginia Tourism.

The race is scheduled for September 11 and marks a return to the fall calendar for Richmond Raceway, a move fans had long requested.

"It's already special enough to show up here and hear drivers start your engines and hear those engines fire off and see the lights dancing off of the hoods of the cars, but to do it in September, on September 11th, even, this is a huge win for our region. It's a huge win for our Commonwealth and of course for our fans as well," Waran said.

The announcement comes as Richmond Raceway prepares to host this year's racing weekend, which begins Saturday.

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