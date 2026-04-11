The 'really rewarding' reason active-duty soldiers are spending free time renovating this home

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Active-duty military members are spending their free time in Dinwiddie County renovating a Habitat for Humanity home for a 100 percent disabled veteran.

Tri-Cities Habitat for Humanity is revitalizing the 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. Executive Director Kellie Parker said the house is a special case because it is a renovation rather than a traditional new build.

"This home was actually built for a Habitat homeowner that was in a wheelchair," Parker said. "She has since passed, and we are now having the opportunity to revitalize the home, renovate the home and put another Habitat recipient in it."

Parker, who is also a veteran, said the new occupant is a "100% percent disabled veteran."

"I myself am a vet, so I’m always in a position to help my fellow veterans," Parker said.

The renovations have been underway for over a year, involving the removal of former ambulatory accommodations to open up the space.

Active-duty service members from Fort Lee, which was renamed from Fort Gregg-Adams in July 2025, volunteered to help with the work on Saturday.

"I reached out to Fort Gregg-Adams, and they have been extremely supportive. Anytime I call, they are right there, Johnny on the spot to come out and help," Parker said.

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Devlin Calley, an active-duty military member, helped put the finishing touches on the crown molding of the home.

"I come from a veteran family, and it’s nice to know that the work I’m putting in on my free time is going to go towards somebody who’s really in desperate need of that help right now," Calley said. "Just being able to see the work getting done over a period of time is just really rewarding."

The home is expected to be completed by the summer. Calley said he might not be there to see the final result, but the act of service for a fellow patriot makes it worth it.

"Just because you start something doesn't mean you'll necessarily finish it, and if you start something, it doesn't mean you won't finish it," Calley said. "I may not see this through completion, but I’m sure somebody will, and I’m sure whoever enjoys it will appreciate every bit of work that’s been put into it."

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