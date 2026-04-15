Woman hospitalized after backing car into building in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An elderly woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after backing a car into a building on Midlothian Turnpike, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at 8221 Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the woman backed into a trailer attached to another car in a parking lot, got flustered, and accelerated into the building.

The car went halfway into the building, officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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