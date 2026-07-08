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Midlothian teen waves American flag on a 12-mile Fourth of July walk at Outer Banks

Midlothian teen waves American flag on a 12-mile Fourth of July walk at Outer Banks
Midlothian teen waves American flag on a 12-mile Fourth of July walk at Outer Banks
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OUTER BANKS, NC — A photo of a Midlothian teenager carrying an American flag along the beach at North Carolina's Outer Banks went viral on America's 250th birthday.

Morgan Turner, 16, walked 12 and a half miles along the beach dressed in fatigues while carrying the flag on July 4.

The photo caught the attention of many online, spreading patriotism and cheer on the historic holiday.

"I personally know this teen's dad and I can confirm the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," Jon Burkett said.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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