Virginia State Police cruiser in the running to be featured in 2027 wall calendar. Here's how to vote

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police cruiser is currently in 17th place in a nationwide contest for "Best Looking Cruiser."

The top 13 police cruisers will be featured in the American Association of State Troopers' 2027 wall calendar. The No. 1 winner will be featured on the cover.

One vote per device can be cast per day until the contest ends at noon on July 13.

Click here to cast your vote.

WTVR via Virginia State Police, courtesy of Kenny Webster of Kenny Webster Photography

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