Virginia State Police cruiser in the running to be featured in 2027 wall calendar. Here's how to vote

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police cruiser is currently in 17th place in a nationwide contest for "Best Looking Cruiser."
The top 13 police cruisers will be featured in the American Association of State Troopers' 2027 wall calendar. The No. 1 winner will be featured on the cover.
One vote per device can be cast per day until the contest ends at noon on July 13.
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