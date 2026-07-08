Interactive ‘Rescue’ exhibit opens next week at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia is opening an interactive exhibition dedicated to first responders on Monday, July 13. "Rescue" puts guests into high-pressure scenarios involving land, sea and air rescues, blending action-packed adventure with STEM concepts.

The exhibition features more than a dozen immersive zones where guests can pilot a helicopter simulator, race against time in a jet ski rescue, scan for heat signals using infrared cameras, navigate a smoke-filled room or deliver flotation devices via drone in a simulated ocean rescue.

Other activities include crawling through a simulated burning building, scaling a 360-degree climbing challenge, testing balance above a digital ravine, reporting from a breaking news desk, learning rescue knots and exploring how firefighters extract passengers from a wrecked vehicle.

"'Rescue' places guests into missions where they solve problems, think quickly and make decisions in a hands-on environment," Timshel Purdum, the museum's education director, said. "The exhibition is a fun way for them to discover the science, technology and teamwork behind real-world rescues while also learning ways to support their own personal safety."

Younger guests and families can try on real rescue uniforms, interact with dramatic footage and learn water safety strategies, including how to survive a rip current.

Through a partnership with the American Heart Association, Virginia's first CPR training kiosk will be on site for the duration of the exhibition. Sponsored by Genworth and its subsidiary CareScout, the kiosk training takes five minutes or less and teaches guests how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest.

The museum will host Operation: Rescue, a family festival featuring emergency vehicles running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. General admission that day is $10, and first responders receive free general admission with a valid ID.

Visitors can pair the "Rescue" exhibit with other experiences at the museum. The giant screen film "Wild Rescue" is showing in The Dome, and the touring exhibition "Survival of the Slowest" runs through Labor Day, featuring live animals including a two-toed sloth, a tenrec and a variety of reptiles.

"Rescue" runs through January 2027, and is included with general admission. Through Labor Day, the museum is open Saturday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.