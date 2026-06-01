Science Museum of Virginia's 'Survival of the Slowest' shows being slow can be survival advantage

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia is inviting guests this summer to explore how being slow, small or sleepy has its benefits with “Survival of the Slowest.” The touring exhibition, which runs through Monday, Sept. 7, takes a look at how some species’ perceived disadvantages help them not only survive, but thrive in a world full of fast animals at the top of the food chain.

Featuring live animals including a two-toed sloth, a lesser hedgehog tenrec and snakes, the exhibition encourages guests to take their time to discover how biology concepts apply in the real world and how animal survival is all about trade-offs.

Little Ray’s Exhibitions

“In our fast-paced world, it’s easy to miss the successful lives of creatures that live their lives to the slowest,” said Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Deputy Director of Education. “We want to challenge guests to think differently about animals who are not the fastest or largest—their speed or size may be an advantage instead of a disadvantage. This exhibition provides a different look at ways animals have evolved solutions to problems. There’s no one way to survive.”

Guests who visit “Survival of the Slowest” will discover sloths’ tactics to avoid predators, iguanas’ energy conservation and how snakes can go so long without eating. A trip through the exhibition will help guests understand how some animals find unique ways to hide from adversaries. The exhibition also includes three (or on Fridays, four) daily presentations led by the animal keepers who will join the Science Museum for the summer.

Little Ray’s Exhibitions

Special summer activities will range from make-your-own animal plushies in “The Forge” to a look at animal migrations in “Science on a Sphere®” and rotating activities in the Art Lab and throughout the building. Additional opportunities for senior adults to get a guided look at animal adaptations will take place as part of Senior Science programming.

The Science Museum will also change its pace and offer a number of ways to enjoy “Survival of the Slowest” in the evening. On Friday, May 22, guests are invited to a family-friendly Science After Dark with the theme “Need for Speed?”. And on July 23, our adults-only Science on Tap will go Upside Down (much like the sloth), at an event offering a look at the stranger side of science. Finally, the Science Museum will offer extended hours each Friday through Labor Day to give guests additional opportunities to take in “Survival of the Slowest.”

Science Museum of Virginia Survival of the Slowest at Science Museum of Virginia

“Survival of the Slowest” is produced by Little Ray’s Exhibitions, which is the largest exotic animal rescue organization in Canada and has won national recognition for their work. The exhibition is sponsored in part by Financial Services of Virginia and Troutman Pepper Locke.



Admission is available as a $5 add-on ticket to guests’ visit to the Science Museum and can be added online in advance or at Guest Services.

Discounts for general admission are available for teachers, military personnel and EBT cardholders through the Museums for All program. Discounted tickets must be purchased in person at Guest Services.

Science Museum members receive unlimited free admission to “Survival of the Slowest.”

The Science Museum's hours are Saturday–Thursday from 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m. through Labor Day.

Click here to learn more about “Survival of the Slowest” at the Science Museum of Virginia.

DISCLAIMER: This story is sponsored by the Science Museum of Virginia, which is responsible for its content.