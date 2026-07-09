Metro Richmond Flying Squad seeks community support amid surge in calls

RICHMOND, Va — The Metro Richmond Flying Squad is asking the community for help restocking essential supplies as extreme heat and a surge in emergency calls have stretched the all-volunteer organization thin.

The group made up of current and retired firefighters, other first responders, and volunteers — works alongside fire and rescue crews at emergency scenes, focusing not on fighting fires but on keeping the people who do make it home safely.

"Firefighters are real good at taking care of the needs of the citizens. We're there to take care of their needs," Steve Korb of the Metro Richmond Flying Squad said.

The organization has responded to about 260 calls this year. Nearly 20 of those came in just the past 9 days, as extreme heat and several major emergencies — including large fires and the Richmond train derailment — kept volunteers constantly on the move. The strain on supplies has been significant. At larger fires, crews can go through more than 20 cases of water and sports drinks in a single response.

"This is the highest demand for our equipment and supplies that we've had in since 2017 when we began," Korb said.

Firefighters work in heavy protective gear that traps body heat, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat illness, and cardiac emergencies. The Flying Squad helps address those risks directly at the scene. The group operates entirely on donations, meaning every bottle of water, cooling towel, and nutrition kit comes from community support.

"In this box we've got the granola bars and Gatorade, these are very much needed, and we use them on all of our fires," Chief Rick Talley said.

Among the most needed items right now are "Hero Wipes," which can help prevent health issues for firefighters working in extreme conditions.

"When we receive the donations in, then that's less than he has to order and spend our budget money on," Korb said.

Those interested in donating supplies or volunteering can click here.

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