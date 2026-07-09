Justin Verlander announces 2026 season will be his last in Major League Baseball

RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Verlander, the oldest player in Major League Baseball, announced Wednesday that the 2026 season will be his last in the majors.

Verlander, a Goochland native, has made only one start with the Detroit Tigers this year before landing on the injured list with hip inflammation and a hamstring strain. Last month, news of a setback in his return from injury fueled speculation about his future in the sport.

Full Clip: Justin Verlander announces 2026 season will be his last

He was the No. 2 overall pick of the Tigers out of Old Dominion University in 2004. Over his career, he has accumulated three Cy Young Awards, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year honor and two World Series titles.

Verlander sits eighth on the all-time strikeout list, just 20 behind Don Sutton. He will make his 10th All-Star Game appearance next week after being named this year's American League legends pick.

He has 266 career wins, the most among active players and two behind Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer.

Verlander does plan to return at some point this season, though no date has been set.

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