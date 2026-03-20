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Maymont offers free tours of historic mansion to celebrate 100th anniversary

Maymont Free Mansion Tours
WTVR
Maymont Free Mansion Tours
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RICHMOND, Va. — Maymont is celebrating 100 years as a public space with free tours of the park's historic 1893 mansion.

The Maymont Mansion Open House and Garden Party on Saturday, March 21 will feature 1920s-themed activities and free tours of the mansion, which has been closed for renovations for the past two years.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include entertainment on the front lawn, games, crafts, food trucks, antique cars, and more.

You can take a self-guided tour of the mansion at any time during the event. Guided tours are scheduled for 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

While the festivities take place in and around the mansion, the entire park will be open to explore. The wildlife trail is the only exception, as it is having its own reopening celebration in May.

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