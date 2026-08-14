Man who drowned in Lake Anna identified as 24-year-old firefighter: 'A heartbreaking loss'

MINERAL, Va. — The man who drowned at Lake Anna Thursday evening has been identified as a Spotsylvania County firefighter.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible drowning at Lake Anna near Old Mill Road around 7:30 p.m., which started an hours long search. Early Friday morning, the Spotsylvania deputies announced that divers had found a body just before midnight.

Firefighter Mason Fercovic-Ortegel, 24, was identified as the victim by Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. He was off-duty at the time of the drowning.

"Witnesses reported that a 24-year-old man was on a boat with several other individuals when he entered the water. Witnesses stated that the man went underwater and did not resurface. Those on scene attempted to locate him after losing sight of him," the sheriff's office said.

The department called Fercovic-Ortegel's death a "heartbreaking loss."

"This is a heartbreaking loss for Mason’s family, friends, coworkers, and our entire FREM family. We ask that you keep his family and everyone who knew and loved Mason in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," a social media post from the department reads. "Our department will stand beside Mason’s family and our members in the days ahead. We will do everything we can to support them, care for one another, and honor Mason and his service to our community."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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