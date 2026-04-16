Cars damaged, no victims found after shots fired in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Multiple cars were damaged, but no victims were found, in a shooting in a South Chesterfield parking lot Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
Sources said shots rang out around 7 p.m. off Martingale Road.
At least two cars were hit by gunfire. As of 8 p.m., no victims have been reported.
Jon Burkett was live at the scene.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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