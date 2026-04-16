Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
33  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Cars damaged, no victims found after shots fired in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Martingale Shooting
WTVR
Martingale Shooting
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Multiple cars were damaged, but no victims were found, in a shooting in a South Chesterfield parking lot Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources said shots rang out around 7 p.m. off Martingale Road.

At least two cars were hit by gunfire. As of 8 p.m., no victims have been reported.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone