Virginia Senator Mark Warner opens up after daughter's death

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Sen. Mark Warner shared his thoughts Monday, one week after his 36-year-old daughter Madison passed away following a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes.

Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, announced on April 20 that Madison had passed away.

"My family has been deeply touched by the outpouring of support we’ve received. Thank you to everyone for your kind words," Warner posted on social media Monday. "Maddy was a deeply empathetic and engaged person. Even as recently as the day she passed, she was full of ideas and suggestions for me – especially how I could improve my social media to make a difference."

The former Virginia governor said his daughter urged him to use the power the voters of Virginia gave him.

"She pushed me to make the most of my position, to use my seat in the Senate to help people in meaningful ways," he wrote. "If I can find any solace during this time, it’s that I have the enormous privilege to serve Virginians and the responsibility to keep working for a better, more just world in Maddy’s name."

Warner said he would return to the Senate this week.



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