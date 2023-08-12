Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man walking on Route 1 killed in Chesterfield; driver remained at scene, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Aug. 11
Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
Posted at 7:32 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 07:33:01-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left a man walking along Route 1 in Chesterfield County dead early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 11300 block of Route 1 around 4:55 a.m. after a Volkswagen Jetta headed south hit a man "who was in the roadway," according to Chesterfield Police.

The man who was hit died at the scene, police said.

"The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin," police said.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Hot & humid weekend Virginia Senate Democrats make another counteroffer in long-running budget talks Chesterfield Fire Captain killed on his way to work 811 Day reminds homeowners to call before they dig These 18 animal shelters are offering free or reduced adoption fees this weekend Hot and humid weekend ahead Car crimes frustrate Chesterfield neighbors: 'It's just horrible. So violating' Why some 'Obamacare' plans could see big rate hikes in Virginia SpeakUp5k is Saturday, Sept. 9 at Byrd Park in Richmond Man charged with killing mother, infant sentenced to 4 years in prison

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone