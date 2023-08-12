Man walking on Route 1 killed in Chesterfield; driver remained at scene, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left a man walking along Route 1 in Chesterfield County dead early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 11300 block of Route 1 around 4:55 a.m. after a Volkswagen Jetta headed south hit a man "who was in the roadway," according to Chesterfield Police.

The man who was hit died at the scene, police said.

"The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin," police said.

Officers said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.