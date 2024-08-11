Man seriously injured in Henrcio shooting, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting in eastern Henrico County early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Eanes Lane in Montrose just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, Lt. Kevin Howdyshell with Henrico Police said.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where police described his condition as serious but stable.

"Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are conducting the initial investigation," Howdyshell said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.