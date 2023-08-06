Man seriously injured after being hit by car on Staples Mill Road

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is in the hospital this morning with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Henrico, according to police.

Henrico police responded to the crash at Staples Mill Road and Northside Avenue around 12:20 this morning.

They found a driver with their vehicle, and an adult male with what they call significant injuries.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Police are investigating this crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.