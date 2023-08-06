Man seriously injured after being hit by car on Staples Mill Road

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is in the hospital this morning with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Henrico, according to police.
Henrico police responded to the crash at Staples Mill Road and Northside Avenue around 12:20 this morning.
They found a driver with their vehicle, and an adult male with what they call significant injuries.
The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.
Police are investigating this crash.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com
Hot and humid with a few storms today; severe storms possible Monday These volunteers are on a mission to end 'period poverty' in Virginia Mega Millions ticket sold in Henrico won $10,000 Crime Insider: Man hit by car near Henrico apartment complex has died Some heavy rain before daybreak Mother says Henrico apartment complex is in poor condition New regional partnership aims to execute effective water rescues in Central VA Patchy fog possible overnight New emails shed light on Virginia learning grant program issues She lost her son to addiction and overdose: 'It was terrifying every single day'