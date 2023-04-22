Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed in shooting in Richmond neighborhood shooting

Man killed in shooting in Richmond neighborhood shooting
Posted at 9:02 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 09:02:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an early morning shooting in a Richmond neighborhood Saturday.

Officers were called for reports of a shooting at R and Mosby streets just after midnight.

Police said that officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Strong to severe storms possible today 75-year-olds reflect on WTVR anniversary: 'We only got 3 channels' Wanted man led to barricade situation, 2 arrests in Richmond neighborhood LIVE NOW: Watch CBS 6 Cheer Station cam from Monument Avenue 10k Philly Vegan's pay-what-you-can menu prompts 'tears, smiles,' owner says Dad regrets not knowing his son was hurting: 'Why did we not see anything?' The adorable way these Richmond preschoolers are celebrating Earth Day Cheryl Miller and Wayne Covil reflect on WTVR's 75 years of broadcasting The voice of WTVR returns: 'This is home' The real story behind WTVR, Virginia's first television station

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone