Man killed in shooting in Richmond neighborhood shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an early morning shooting in a Richmond neighborhood Saturday.

Officers were called for reports of a shooting at R and Mosby streets just after midnight.

Police said that officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.