CarMax names new CEO: What we know about Keith Barr

RICHMOND, Va. — Goochland-based CarMax announced Thursday that Keith Barr will serve as the used car company's next president and CEO. Barr most recently led InterContinental Hotels Group, also known as IHG.

"The Board and I are thrilled to welcome Keith to CarMax," Tom Folliard, CarMax's Interim Executive Chair of the Board, said. "His decades of leadership experience and proven ability to enhance the customer experience, lead digital transformations, build brand loyalty, and effectively integrate online and physical properties make Keith the right choice to lead CarMax through a critical juncture and drive the company's next chapter of growth."

Barr said he was honored to join CarMax.

"A car is one of the most important purchases American families make, and today's consumer is increasingly seeking value and a customized shopping experience," Barr said. "I'm excited to lead this great company into its next chapter of growth, building on more than three decades of market leadership."

CarMax provided the following list of Barr's accomplishments while leading IHG:



Led 345,000 employees in over 6,000 properties across more than 100 countries

Reimagined IHG’s customer experience, enhancing guest engagement and satisfaction

Modernized technology infrastructure to enable large-scale growth

Improved operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and brand loyalty

Oversaw new digital reservation system designed to improve booking experience and allow guests to personalize their stays

Created significant shareholder value through strategic growth and operational improvements

CarMax, one of the Richmond-area's largest and most visible employers, has undergone rounds of recent layoffs at its Goochland County headquarters and around the country in an effort to reduce costs and improve stock prices.

Last fall CarMax announced then President and CEO Bill Nash would be let go on Dec. 1 after leading the company since 2016. The company also announced last fall that corporate employees must work in-office four days a week beginning March 1, 2026.

If you've worked with Mr. Barr in the past and have feedback about his new role at CarMax, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.