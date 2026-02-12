Maggie Doogan breaks A-10 records leading Richmond Spiders to historic season

RICHMOND, Va. — Maggie Doogan is a big reason why the Richmond Spiders women's team is making all kinds of history this college basketball season.

Doogan can be as under-the-radar as she is outstanding.

Richmond head coach Aaron Roussell has presided over one of the most successful runs the University of Richmond has ever seen with women's basketball.

The Spiders are 21-4 so far this season.

"I think all of it actually exceeded my expectations, and that says a lot. I mean, I always thought she was going to be a difference maker," Roussell said, referring to Maggie Doogan.

Doogan is the Spiders' 6'2" senior forward helping rewrite the program's record books.

She's already been named A-10 Player of the Week six times this season. She was also named to ESPN's preseason Top 25 women's list and is the defending A-10 Player of the Year.

"That was kind of just my goal," Doogan said. "Be successful and get better every day. But I never imagined that I would propel myself to where I am now."

Teammate Rachel Ullstrom came into the program with Doogan and has had a front-row seat to her dominance, including setting a school and A-10 record with 48 points against Davidson earlier this year. The two bonded quickly over their shared work ethic and desire to contribute.

"We would come in early and shoot, come after and shoot, just kind of find ways to get extra reps in and understand our offense more," Ullstrom said. "I think it paid off well for us."

Doogan, who came to Richmond from Broomall, Pennsylvania, said she felt her game improve while at UR.

"I've just gotten better at the little things. My ball-handling has gotten a lot better. I feel like my shot's gotten a lot more consistent. My IQ has gotten a lot better," she said. "It's a lot of basketball, it's a lot of schoolwork, it's a lot of hanging out with people. That's really it. They didn't want to use the boring word, but you can say I'm boring."

WTVR Lane Casadonte interviews Maggie Doogan

Ullstrom agreed, but added they like it that way.

"We buy into the culture here, and that's kind of part of it, just kind of being robots, I guess, a little bit," she said.

Roussell called Doogan a true student-athlete who puts in a lot of time in both the gym and the classroom.

"I know that's taboo these days with college athletics, but she cares a lot and has a lot of pride in her academics," he said.

Doogan's somewhat singular focus is part of her success.

If she wasn't a basketball junkie, she might not be a basketball standout.

"I think there is a level of obsession with this, of wanting to be great," Rousell said. "She's compelled to do these things at a really high level. And so we benefit from that, and Maggie benefits from that."

"I think just how committed I am to the game and committed to getting better and just trusting the process, I think has definitely helped me be where I am today," Doogan said.

While she and the Spiders are focused on winning an A-10 championship, a professional career may not be that far in the future as her coach is already getting very positive feedback from the next level of the game.

"They believe that she can play, we believe that she can play at that level. I think Maggie now does too, but it's not even a belief anymore. She's already proven that she can at the highest stage," Rousell said. "Looking at the jump that she's made from freshman year to this, there's absolutely no way I would ever bet against Maggie Doogan."

Maggie is majoring in business with a concentration in marketing. Once her playing career is over, she really wants to coach, like her mother, who was Maggie's high school coach.

